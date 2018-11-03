Dundee United v Queen of the South
-
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Murdoch
- 19Bouhenna
- 4Frans
- 3Booth
- 33Aird
- 12Stanton
- 8Fyvie
- 11King
- 7McMullan
- 14Safranko
Substitutes
- 9Curran
- 10Clark
- 16Smith
- 20Rabitsch
- 24Edjenguele
- 34Rakovan
- 90Loemba
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 6Doyle
- 4Fordyce
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 8Jacobs
- 22Norman
- 10Todd
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 12Semple
- 14Harkins
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 26Ivison
- 27Irving
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson