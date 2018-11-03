Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd15:00Queen of Sth
Venue: Tannadice Park, Scotland

Dundee United v Queen of the South

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Murdoch
  • 19Bouhenna
  • 4Frans
  • 3Booth
  • 33Aird
  • 12Stanton
  • 8Fyvie
  • 11King
  • 7McMullan
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 9Curran
  • 10Clark
  • 16Smith
  • 20Rabitsch
  • 24Edjenguele
  • 34Rakovan
  • 90Loemba

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 6Doyle
  • 4Fordyce
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 8Jacobs
  • 22Norman
  • 10Todd
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 12Semple
  • 14Harkins
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 26Ivison
  • 27Irving
Referee:
Craig Thomson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1181223111225
2Ross County117312261624
3Dundee Utd115331716118
4Inverness CT11380138517
5Queen of Sth114432012816
6Morton114431318-516
7Dunfermline113351118-712
8Partick Thistle113081018-89
9Alloa11155716-98
10Falkirk11119619-134
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you