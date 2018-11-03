Scottish Championship
Morton15:00Partick Thistle
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Partick Thistle

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Kilday
  • 4Buchanan
  • 5Waddell
  • 14Tumilty
  • 6Telfer
  • 8McAlister
  • 12Tidser
  • 3Iredale
  • 11McHugh
  • 18Oliver

Substitutes

  • 10Thomson
  • 15Thomson
  • 17Tiffoney
  • 19MacLean
  • 23Scully
  • 25McKeown
  • 37McGrattan

Partick Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 2Elliott
  • 5Keown
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 39Ntambwe
  • 7Spittal
  • 17Slater
  • 8Bannigan
  • 19Storey
  • 33Quitongo

Substitutes

  • 10Erskine
  • 11Storer
  • 16McCarthy
  • 20Wilson
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 23Sneddon
  • 37Scobbie
Referee:
Steven McLean

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1181223111225
2Ross County117312261624
3Dundee Utd115331716118
4Inverness CT11380138517
5Queen of Sth114432012816
6Morton114431318-516
7Dunfermline113351118-712
8Partick Thistle113081018-89
9Alloa11155716-98
10Falkirk11119619-134
View full Scottish Championship table

