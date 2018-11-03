Scottish Championship
Alloa15:00Dunfermline
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Dunfermline Athletic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Roscoe
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 6Hetherington
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Trouten
  • 8Robertson
  • 19Zanatta
  • 9Spence

Substitutes

  • 12Burt
  • 14Brown
  • 15Hastie
  • 17Peggie
  • 18Aloulou
  • 23Shields
  • 31Henry

Dunfermline

  • 16Robinson
  • 28Craigen
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Devine
  • 3Longridge
  • 17Thomson
  • 12Martin
  • 11Connolly
  • 35Keena
  • 9Ryan
  • 15Hippolyte

Substitutes

  • 2Williamson
  • 4Martin
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 18El Bakhtaoui
  • 19Vincent
  • 20Gill
  • 36Muirhead
Referee:
David Munro

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1181223111225
2Ross County117312261624
3Dundee Utd115331716118
4Inverness CT11380138517
5Queen of Sth114432012816
6Morton114431318-516
7Dunfermline113351118-712
8Partick Thistle113081018-89
9Alloa11155716-98
10Falkirk11119619-134
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you