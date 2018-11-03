Alloa Athletic v Dunfermline Athletic
-
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 4Roscoe
- 5Graham
- 3Dick
- 6Hetherington
- 7Cawley
- 10Trouten
- 8Robertson
- 19Zanatta
- 9Spence
Substitutes
- 12Burt
- 14Brown
- 15Hastie
- 17Peggie
- 18Aloulou
- 23Shields
- 31Henry
Dunfermline
- 16Robinson
- 28Craigen
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Devine
- 3Longridge
- 17Thomson
- 12Martin
- 11Connolly
- 35Keena
- 9Ryan
- 15Hippolyte
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 4Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 18El Bakhtaoui
- 19Vincent
- 20Gill
- 36Muirhead
- Referee:
- David Munro