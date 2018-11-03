Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 22McKay
- 5Donaldson
- 16Calder
- 10Doran Cogan
- 15Welsh
- 4Chalmers
- 11Walsh
- 7Polworth
- 14Oakley
Substitutes
- 6McCart
- 9Austin
- 19White
- 23Mackay
- 24Trafford
- 35Macgregor
- 42Hoban
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 6Draper
- 15Watson
- 3Kelly
- 11Vigurs
- 14Mullin
- 26Cowie
- 8Lindsay
- 17Keillor-Dunn
- 9Mckay
Substitutes
- 4Fontaine
- 10McManus
- 12Demetriou
- 19Graham
- 21Munro
- 22Dingwall
- 27Stewart
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy