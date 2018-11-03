Scottish Championship
Inverness CT15:00Ross County
Venue: Tulloch Caledonian Stadium, Scotland

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 22McKay
  • 5Donaldson
  • 16Calder
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 15Welsh
  • 4Chalmers
  • 11Walsh
  • 7Polworth
  • 14Oakley

Substitutes

  • 6McCart
  • 9Austin
  • 19White
  • 23Mackay
  • 24Trafford
  • 35Macgregor
  • 42Hoban

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 6Draper
  • 15Watson
  • 3Kelly
  • 11Vigurs
  • 14Mullin
  • 26Cowie
  • 8Lindsay
  • 17Keillor-Dunn
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 4Fontaine
  • 10McManus
  • 12Demetriou
  • 19Graham
  • 21Munro
  • 22Dingwall
  • 27Stewart
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1181223111225
2Ross County117312261624
3Dundee Utd115331716118
4Inverness CT11380138517
5Queen of Sth114432012816
6Morton114431318-516
7Dunfermline113351118-712
8Partick Thistle113081018-89
9Alloa11155716-98
10Falkirk11119619-134
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you