Wrexham v Gateshead (Sat)

National League
Venue: Racecourse Ground

National League: Wrexham v Gateshead
Venue: Racecourse Stadium Date: Saturday, 3 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wrexham midfielder Luke Summerfield could return to action ahead of the weekend for the visit of Gateshead.

Mark Carrington - who missed out on Tuesday as Wrexham beat ten-man Hartlepool - will be assessed.

Gateshead boss Steve Watson expects to pick from a fully fit squad, with no injuries or suspensions.

The visitors are seventh in the National League, while Wrexham are second and could go top if they win and Salford drop points against Eastleigh.

Saturday 3rd November 2018

  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00BraintreeBraintree Town
  • BarnetBarnet15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • BromleyBromley15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00SalfordSalford City
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00BarrowBarrow
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Salford18115236162038
2Wrexham18115224101438
3Leyton Orient18107134112337
4Harrogate18106237211636
5Fylde189812972235
6Solihull Moors1811252618835
7Gateshead18102624141032
8Sutton United178632420430
9Hartlepool187742018228
10Eastleigh188371620-427
11Boreham Wood187562222026
12Barnet177461820-225
13Halifax185761819-122
14Barrow186392225-321
15Aldershot186391827-921
16Ebbsfleet185582023-320
17Bromley185582531-620
18Maidenhead United1852112039-1917
19Chesterfield183781521-616
20Dag & Red1843111625-915
21Maidstone United1843111325-1215
22Havant & Waterlooville1835102534-914
23Braintree1834111731-1413
24Dover1815121638-228
