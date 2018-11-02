Arsenal v Liverpool

Mohamed Salah scored in both of Liverpool's games against Arsenal last season, including the 3-3 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal will monitor right-back Hector Bellerin, who was forced off last weekend with a muscle problem.

The Gunners will also assess Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac, both of whom are nearing returns from injury.

Liverpool midfielders Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita are again ruled out by hamstring problems.

Mohamed Salah has worn protective strapping in training this week because of an inflamed wrist tendon, but he is fit to play in Saturday's game.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: From the very first meeting (Woolwich Arsenal 0-5 Liverpool, in October 1893), to the most recent (Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool, in December 2017) - this clash seldom disappoints.

There have been four cup finals, an FA Cup semi-final that went to three replays, two European meetings, the first ever BBC Match of the Day, and a last-day - make that last minute - title decider.

There's every chance that, once again, someone will write their name alongside the greats who have excelled in this fixture - or even the journeymen who just chose this game to do something great.

So who next after Cliff Bastin, Julio Baptista and John Barnes: Charlie George, Charlie Nicholas, Nicolas Anelka and Steve Nicol: Roger Hunt and Theirry Henry, Neil Mellor and Robbie Fowler: Ray Kennedy and King Kenny Dalglish: Michael Owen, Michael Thomas?

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal won 11 games in a row before they drew at Crystal Palace on Sunday but they have not played a top side since they lost to Manchester City and Chelsea at the start of the season.

I think Liverpool will have a little bit too much for them but, even if Arsenal do lose, this has still been a very encouraging start by their new boss Unai Emery.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have netted 17 times in their last five league games against Arsenal, scoring at least three times in each of those encounters.

If the Reds score three or more on Saturday it will be the first time in their history they have done so in six consecutive top-flight games against a particular opponent - and the first time it has happened to Arsenal (against any side).

Arsenal are winless in six Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D3, L3), their longest such run against them since a 12-game sequence from 1994 to 2000.

The only previous managerial meeting between Unai Emery and Jurgen Klopp was the 2016 Europa League final, in which Emery's Sevilla beat Liverpool 3-1.

Arsenal

Three-quarters of Arsenal's league goals this term have come in the second half (18 of 24).

The Gunners are one of four teams who have yet to lead a Premier League game at half-time this season. Under Unai Emery they have been behind twice after 45 minutes and level eight times.

Arsenal boast the highest shot conversion rate in the top flight this season, scoring 24.5% of their shots (excluding blocks).

They have already scored five Premier League goals from outside the area under Emery - just one short of their final total for the 2017-18 campaign.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been directly involved in 22 goals in his 23 Premier League appearances with Arsenal, scoring 17 and assisting five.

Liverpool