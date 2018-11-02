Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino may rotate his squad for Tottenham's third game in six days

TEAM NEWS

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

He named the same starting line-up for their first nine league games this season before bringing in Adama Traore for Diogo Jota last weekend.

Tottenham's Eric Dier is a doubt due to the thigh strain that ruled him out of the midweek League Cup win over West Ham.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino remains without defenders Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton:For Spurs it's a welcome chance to get away from the gridiron surface at Wembley and play on a decent pitch following their defeat at home to Manchester City on Monday.

They enjoyed a 3-1 win at West Ham in the League Cup during the week, but are likely to find Wolves to be more stubborn opponents at Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side don't concede many goals but don't score many either.

They managed to lose at Brighton last week despite being the better side and registering 25 attempts on goal. It's the first time they've lost successive games during his tenure and like Spurs they will be keen to get back to winning ways after making a strong start to the season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was surprised that Wolves were beaten by Brighton last weekend, but that was another lesson for them about life in the top flight - and how you can still be beaten even if you have the better of a game.

It will be interesting to see if Wolves manage to have the majority of play and possession in this game, and how they approach it.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Bring Me The Horizon

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have lost just four times in 26 matches against Wolves, winning 16 and drawing six.

Wolves were the last newly-promoted side to beat Spurs twice in the same season, in 2009-10.

Tottenham have won four of their last six top-flight games at Molineux (D1, L1).

Wolves

Wolves have failed to win any of their last 24 Premier League matches against sides in the top half of the table (D10, L14).

They have only scored one first-half league goal this season.

Wolves have scored just 8% of their shots (excluding blocks) in the Premier League this term. Only Crystal Palace, Southampton and Huddersfield have poorer records.

Wolves have conceded nine league goals - the only top-flight teams to have let in fewer (prior to the latest round of games) are Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Tottenham