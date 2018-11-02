Scottish Premiership
Hamilton15:00Livingston
Venue: The Hope CBD Stadium

Hamilton Academical v Livingston

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • This will be just the second Scottish Premiership meeting between Hamilton and Livingston after the Lions won 1-0 in September courtesy of a Steven Lawless goal.
  • Since drawing three home league games in a row between October and November 2017, none of Hamilton's last 16 home matches in the top-flight have finished level (five wins, 11 defeats).
  • Livingston are unbeaten in their last three away league games (W1 D2), last going four without a loss in the Scottish Premiership in December 2001 (seven games).
  • Mickel Miller has scored half of Hamilton's home league goals in 2018-19 (3/6); he has scored all of his league goals this season so far at the Hope CBD Stadium.
  • Livingston's league games have seen just 18 goals this season (12 for, six against), the fewest in the Scottish Premiership.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts118211971226
2Celtic107122261622
3Kilmarnock116321710721
4Rangers1053223101318
5Hibernian1053221101118
6Livingston10532126618
7St Johnstone115241118-717
8Aberdeen10433139415
9Motherwell102261015-58
10Hamilton11218824-167
11St Mirren11119523-184
12Dundee111010528-233
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you