Hamilton Academical v Livingston
- This will be just the second Scottish Premiership meeting between Hamilton and Livingston after the Lions won 1-0 in September courtesy of a Steven Lawless goal.
- Since drawing three home league games in a row between October and November 2017, none of Hamilton's last 16 home matches in the top-flight have finished level (five wins, 11 defeats).
- Livingston are unbeaten in their last three away league games (W1 D2), last going four without a loss in the Scottish Premiership in December 2001 (seven games).
- Mickel Miller has scored half of Hamilton's home league goals in 2018-19 (3/6); he has scored all of his league goals this season so far at the Hope CBD Stadium.
- Livingston's league games have seen just 18 goals this season (12 for, six against), the fewest in the Scottish Premiership.