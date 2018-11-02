Scottish Premiership
St Mirren12:30Rangers
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Rangers

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Both of St. Mirren's wins over Rangers in the Scottish Premiership have come at home, firstly in October 2008 and also in their last home game against them in the top tier on Christmas Eve in 2011, a 2-1 win with goals from Aaron Mooy and Paul McGowan.
  • Rangers have won 18 of their 22 Scottish Premiership meetings with St. Mirren (D2 L2), including a 2-0 win at Ibrox this season.
  • St. Mirren have lost each of their last six league games, the worst current losing streak of all sides in the Scottish Premiership. They have never lost seven consecutive games in the competition.
  • Rangers have won just one of their last nine away league games (D5 L3), although that was their last such game, a 4-1 win at Hamilton in October.
  • Alfredo Morelos has been directly involved in five of Rangers' last eight league goals (three goals, two assists), scoring both of their last two.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts118211971226
2Celtic107122261622
3Kilmarnock116321710721
4Rangers1053223101318
5Hibernian1053221101118
6Livingston10532126618
7St Johnstone115241118-717
8Aberdeen10433139415
9Motherwell102261015-58
10Hamilton11218824-167
11St Mirren11119523-184
12Dundee111010528-233
