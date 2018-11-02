St Mirren v Rangers
-
Scottish Premiership
- Both of St. Mirren's wins over Rangers in the Scottish Premiership have come at home, firstly in October 2008 and also in their last home game against them in the top tier on Christmas Eve in 2011, a 2-1 win with goals from Aaron Mooy and Paul McGowan.
- Rangers have won 18 of their 22 Scottish Premiership meetings with St. Mirren (D2 L2), including a 2-0 win at Ibrox this season.
- St. Mirren have lost each of their last six league games, the worst current losing streak of all sides in the Scottish Premiership. They have never lost seven consecutive games in the competition.
- Rangers have won just one of their last nine away league games (D5 L3), although that was their last such game, a 4-1 win at Hamilton in October.
- Alfredo Morelos has been directly involved in five of Rangers' last eight league goals (three goals, two assists), scoring both of their last two.