Celtic v Heart of Midlothian
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Celtic have won 14 of their last 15 home league games against Hearts, drawing the other 0-0 in September 2015.
- Hearts have won two of their last four league meetings with Celtic (L2), as many as their previous 25 combined (W2 D2 L21), and could win back-to-back league games against the Hoops for the first time since August 2006.
- Celtic's current four game winning run is the best ongoing run in the Scottish Premiership.
- Hearts have won more games (four) and picked up more points (12) away from home than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership, doing so in just five games.
- Scott Sinclair has been directly involved in 10 goals in just nine league games against Hearts for Celtic (eight goals, two assists), despite only starting six of those matches.