Scottish Premiership
Celtic15:00Hearts
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Heart of Midlothian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Celtic have won 14 of their last 15 home league games against Hearts, drawing the other 0-0 in September 2015.
  • Hearts have won two of their last four league meetings with Celtic (L2), as many as their previous 25 combined (W2 D2 L21), and could win back-to-back league games against the Hoops for the first time since August 2006.
  • Celtic's current four game winning run is the best ongoing run in the Scottish Premiership.
  • Hearts have won more games (four) and picked up more points (12) away from home than any other side in this season's Scottish Premiership, doing so in just five games.
  • Scott Sinclair has been directly involved in 10 goals in just nine league games against Hearts for Celtic (eight goals, two assists), despite only starting six of those matches.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts118211971226
2Celtic107122261622
3Kilmarnock116321710721
4Rangers1053223101318
5Hibernian1053221101118
6Livingston10532126618
7St Johnstone115241118-717
8Aberdeen10433139415
9Motherwell102261015-58
10Hamilton11218824-167
11St Mirren11119523-184
12Dundee111010528-233
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you