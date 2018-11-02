Motherwell v Dundee
- Motherwell have won each of their last three league meetings with Dundee, as many as their previous 16 combined in the Scottish Premiership (W3 D4 L9).
- Dundee could lose back-to-back visits to Motherwell in the top tier of Scottish football for the first time since November 2004.
- Motherwell are one of only two sides without a home win in this season's Scottish Premiership; the other are Dundee.
- Dundee have lost 11 of their last 12 league games, including 10 of 11 this season (W1).
- Dundee striker Kenny Miller has been directly involved in 10 goals in his last 10 Scottish Premiership games against Motherwell (seven goals, three assists).