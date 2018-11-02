Scottish Premiership
Hibernian15:00St Johnstone
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v St Johnstone

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hibernian are winless in their last six top-flight games against St. Johnstone (D4 L2) since a 2-1 win in September 2013.
  • St. Johnstone have won four of their last seven visits to Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L2) - they had only won one of the first eight in the competition prior to this (D3 L4).
  • Hibs are unbeaten in their last 14 home league games (W11 D3), scoring 39 goals in the process (2.8 per game).
  • St. Johnstone, who are currently enjoying a run of three consecutive league wins, haven't won four on the trot since May 2016.
  • Having failed to score in any of his first 22 Scottish Premiership appearances, Matthew Kennedy has scored in both of his last two for St. Johnstone (two goals).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts118211971226
2Celtic107122261622
3Kilmarnock116321710721
4Rangers1053223101318
5Hibernian1053221101118
6Livingston10532126618
7St Johnstone115241118-717
8Aberdeen10433139415
9Motherwell102261015-58
10Hamilton11218824-167
11St Mirren11119523-184
12Dundee111010528-233
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you