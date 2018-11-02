Carlisle United v Newport County

Cumbrian-born Danny Grainger played exclusively in Scotland before joining his hometown club, turning out for Gretna, Dundee United, St Johnstone, Heart of Midlothian, St Mirren and Dunfermline Athletic

Carlisle could be boosted by the return of defender Danny Grainger after a three week absence but Tom Parkes misses out with a hamstring strain.

Striker Hallam Hope is also a doubt.

Newport could be without seven players for the trip after three players went off injured against Morecambe.

Mark O'Brien, Scot Bennett and Jamille Matt all came off against the Shrimps.

Fraser Franks misses out as he serves the last of his three-match suspension.

Long-term absentee Andrew Crofts has been responding well to treatment on his Achilles and could return soon, but not this weekend while Newport have two other injured players not named by Flynn.