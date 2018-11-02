Championship
Hull15:00West Brom
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v West Bromwich Albion

Jordy de Wijs
Jordy de Wijs joined Hull from PSV Eindhoven in July
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Hull City defenders Reece Burke and Jordy de Wijs return from minor knocks for the visit of West Bromwich Albion.

The pair missed Saturday's victory at Bolton, but fellow defender Angus McDonald is still out.

West Brom have Ahmed Hegazi (hamstring) and Kieran Gibbs (hip) available again.

Joint top scorer Dwight Gayle and Gareth Barry (both calf) will be assessed, while centre-back Kyle Bartley serves a one-game suspension after picking up five yellow cards.

Match facts

  • Hull are unbeaten in their last four home league matches against West Brom (W1 D3) since a 1-3 defeat in January 2008.
  • West Brom and Hull's last Championship meeting was in February 2008 - a 2-1 victory for Hull at the Hawthorns.
  • Hull boss Nigel Adkins has faced West Brom five times previously - he has lost all five, all in the Championship between September 2007 and November 2012.
  • West Brom have scored 24 goals in the second half of Championship matches this season - double the amount Hull have scored in total (12).
  • Hull have not won back to back league matches since April, when they won 4-0 against QPR and 5-0 against Burton Albion.
  • The last 15 Championship goals scored by West Bromwich Albion players have been netted by Englishmen.

Saturday 3rd November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd159242718929
2Leeds1576226121427
3Middlesbrough15762178927
4Norwich158342017327
5West Brom1574433231025
6Derby157442216625
7Nottm Forest155822216623
8Swansea156541711623
9Birmingham155821914523
10QPR157261519-423
11Bristol City156451815322
12Blackburn155731820-222
13Stoke155551920-120
14Wigan156271822-420
15Sheff Wed155462126-519
16Brentford154652320318
17Aston Villa154652223-118
18Millwall154471923-416
19Bolton154471120-916
20Preston153572429-514
21Rotherham153571121-1014
22Reading153391925-612
23Hull153391221-912
24Ipswich151681125-149
View full Championship table

