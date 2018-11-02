Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

QPR have won each of their past three Championship matches

Blackburn will be forced into a change in goal, with Jayson Leutwiler set to replace David Raya, who sustained a facial injury in the draw at West Brom.

Defenders Charlie Mulgrew and Darragh Lenihan will have late fitness tests.

QPR manager Steve McClaren has no new injury worries and could name an unchanged starting XI for the fourth game in a row.

Full-back Darnell Furlong is working his way back from a knee injury but winger Olamide Shodipo (thigh) is out.

Match facts