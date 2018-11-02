Championship
Blackburn15:00QPR
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

QPR celebrate
QPR have won each of their past three Championship matches
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Blackburn will be forced into a change in goal, with Jayson Leutwiler set to replace David Raya, who sustained a facial injury in the draw at West Brom.

Defenders Charlie Mulgrew and Darragh Lenihan will have late fitness tests.

QPR manager Steve McClaren has no new injury worries and could name an unchanged starting XI for the fourth game in a row.

Full-back Darnell Furlong is working his way back from a knee injury but winger Olamide Shodipo (thigh) is out.

Match facts

  • Blackburn are unbeaten in their last 13 matches against QPR in all competitions (W7 D6) since a 2-0 defeat in October 1999.
  • QPR are winless in seven visits to Ewood Park against Blackburn in all competitions (D2 L5).
  • Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has lost his last two Championship meetings with QPR - both with Middlesbrough; 3-0 in February 2011 and 2-0 in September 2013.
  • No Championship team has won more points across the last five matches than QPR (13 - W4 D1).
  • Blackburn have lost one of their last 20 matches in November in all competitions (W11 D8).
  • QPR have amassed seven clean sheets in 15 games this season in the Championship, as many as they managed in the entire league season last campaign.

Saturday 3rd November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd159242718929
2Leeds1576226121427
3Middlesbrough15762178927
4Norwich158342017327
5West Brom1574433231025
6Derby157442216625
7Nottm Forest155822216623
8Swansea156541711623
9Birmingham155821914523
10QPR157261519-423
11Bristol City156451815322
12Blackburn155731820-222
13Stoke155551920-120
14Wigan156271822-420
15Sheff Wed155462126-519
16Brentford154652320318
17Aston Villa154652223-118
18Millwall154471923-416
19Bolton154471120-916
20Preston153572429-514
21Rotherham153571121-1014
22Reading153391925-612
23Hull153391221-912
24Ipswich151681125-149
