Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United

Claudio Yacob, who has three caps for Argentina, joined Forest as a free agent in September

Nottingham Forest will be without defender Danny Fox (foot) and forward Hillal Soudani (knee), while midfielder Jack Colback serves a one-match ban.

Former West Brom midfielder Claudio Yacob could make his Reds debut as boss Aitor Karanka considers a number of changes following Tuesday's League Cup exit against Burton.

Championship leaders Sheffield United hope to have Mark Duffy (hip) and John Egan (hamstring) available.

Defender Chris Basham is suspended.

Match facts