Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Sheff Utd
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United

Claudio Yacob
Claudio Yacob, who has three caps for Argentina, joined Forest as a free agent in September
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Nottingham Forest will be without defender Danny Fox (foot) and forward Hillal Soudani (knee), while midfielder Jack Colback serves a one-match ban.

Former West Brom midfielder Claudio Yacob could make his Reds debut as boss Aitor Karanka considers a number of changes following Tuesday's League Cup exit against Burton.

Championship leaders Sheffield United hope to have Mark Duffy (hip) and John Egan (hamstring) available.

Defender Chris Basham is suspended.

Match facts

  • Three of the last seven league meetings between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United have ended 0-0.
  • Sheffield United have won one of their past 11 away league matches against Nottingham Forest (D4 L6).
  • Nottingham Forest's defeat to Norwich in their last Championship game at the City Ground was only their second home league defeat in their last 14 games (W6 D6 L2).
  • Only Brentford's Neal Maupay (18) has scored more Championship goals during 2018 than Nottingham Forest's Lewis Grabban (16) and Sheffield United's Billy Sharp (15).
  • The last nine Championship goals conceded by Nottingham Forest have all been scored in the 60th minute or later.
  • Sheffield United's last 47 Championship goals have been scored by players from either Britain or the Republic of Ireland.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd159242718929
2Leeds1576226121427
3Middlesbrough15762178927
4Norwich158342017327
5West Brom1574433231025
6Derby157442216625
7Nottm Forest155822216623
8Swansea156541711623
9Birmingham155821914523
10QPR157261519-423
11Bristol City156451815322
12Blackburn155731820-222
13Stoke155551920-120
14Wigan156271822-420
15Sheff Wed155462126-519
16Brentford154652320318
17Aston Villa154652223-118
18Millwall154471923-416
19Bolton154471120-916
20Preston153572429-514
21Rotherham153571121-1014
22Reading153391925-612
23Hull153391221-912
24Ipswich151681125-149
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you