Derby County v Birmingham City
- From the section Championship
Derby County manager Frank Lampard could make changes for the visit of in-form Birmingham following Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea.
Rams midfielder Mason Mount might be rested after shaking off a knee injury to play against his parent club.
Harlee Dean (hip) is available for Blues despite coming off in Saturday's victory over Sheffield Wednesday.
Winger Jacques Maghoma is out, but it is hoped the Congolese will be back for the Aston Villa derby on 25 November.
Birmingham are two points behind sixth-placed Derby in the Championship table, having won their past four matches.
Match facts
- Derby have won three of their last four league matches against Birmingham (D1), having won just three of their previous 17 against the Blues.
- Birmingham's only league win in their last 10 games against Derby (D5 L4) was a 3-0 win at Pride Park in January 2016.
- Derby lost two of their first three league games under Frank Lampard but have lost just two of their 12 since then (W6 D4 L2).
- Garry Monk is looking to win five consecutive league matches as a manager for the first time.
- George Friend's own-goal for Middlesbrough against Derby in the last match is the first time the Rams had benefitted from an own-goal in a league game since April 2017, when Birmingham goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak scored one.
- Birmingham are unbeaten in 11 Championship games (W5 D6 L0) - the longest run in the division this season.