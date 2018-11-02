Derby County v Birmingham City

Derby midfielder Mason Mount has played in all of the Rams' 19 games this season

Derby County manager Frank Lampard could make changes for the visit of in-form Birmingham following Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea.

Rams midfielder Mason Mount might be rested after shaking off a knee injury to play against his parent club.

Harlee Dean (hip) is available for Blues despite coming off in Saturday's victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Winger Jacques Maghoma is out, but it is hoped the Congolese will be back for the Aston Villa derby on 25 November.

Birmingham are two points behind sixth-placed Derby in the Championship table, having won their past four matches.

Match facts