Ipswich Town v Preston North End

Paul Lambert has a number of injured players to assess ahead of his first match in charge of Championship bottom side Ipswich Town.

Cole Skuse is struggling with an ankle complaint, while defender Myles Kenlock (hamstring) and forward Ellis Harrison (ankle) are still recovering.

Preston boss Alex Neil could recall midfielder Ryan Ledson, who has been out for two weeks with a knee injury.

Brandon Barker (groin) has also returned to full training.

Preston travel to Portman Road looking to end a seven match losing run against Ipswich in the league, while the hosts are searching for just their second win of the season.

Former Norwich boss Lambert, who watched from the stands as the Tractor Boys were beaten 3-0 away at Millwall on Saturday, will become the first to man to manage both East Anglian sides.

