Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday remain without forward Fernando Forestieri because of a hamstring injury, but he could be available next week.
Striker Gary Hooper has had groin surgery and will be out until 2019.
Norwich City will be without ineligible striker Jordan Rhodes, who is on a season-long loan from the Owls.
Rhodes aside, the Canaries could revert to the team that beat Brentford after making eight changes for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Bournemouth.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in their last eight home league matches against Norwich (W6 D2) since losing 5-0 in December 2001.
- Norwich have lost both of their last two Championship matches at Hillsborough by the same score - 5-1.
- Sheffield Wednesday could lose four consecutive Championship matches under Jos Luhukay for a second time - they also did so in March.
- Norwich City are the only team yet to have an English scorer in the Championship this season.
- Only Norwich's Moritz Leitner (855) has completed more passes than Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan (787) in the Championship this season.
- Norwich have won more Championship points across the last 10 matches (23 - W7 D2 L1) than any other side in the division.