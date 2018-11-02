Reading v Bristol City

Mo Barrow has made 11 appearances for Reading so far this season

Reading forward Mo Barrow comes back into contention to face Bristol City after being suspended by the club for an internal matter.

The 26-year-old has been left out for their past three games after breaching club discipline.

Bristol City defender Nathan Baker may return to action after missing two games due to a head injury.

Baker picked up the injury after being involved in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Yeovil Town.

Reading manager Paul Clement told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"I think it's a very important game for the club, for this group of players and, absolutely, for me personally.

"One thing is we have to defend better. But we have to put everything that we've got on to the pitch and be better in all areas.

"What I would like to see at the end of the performance, when I look at the players, is that they've left blood and sweat on the pitch - that they've given absolutely everything.

"I know that if the players are doing that, then I'm more than happy to continue working with them."

