Championship
Stoke17:30Middlesbrough
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Middlesbrough

Tony Pulis has led Middlesbrough to seven wins from their 15 league fixtures this season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Stoke City boss Gary Rowett will assess midfielder Sam Clucas' fitness before they face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Clucas is still to play for the Potters after joining from Swansea in the summer because of a knee injury but he is back to full training with the club.

Middlesbrough loanee Sam McQueen faces a lengthy absence after damaging his cruciate ligament in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace.

Boro's ex-Stoke boss Tony Pulis will also be without banned Daniel Ayala.

The 27-year-old defender picked up a fifth booking of the season in their 1-1 draw with Derby on 27 October.

Match facts

  • Stoke and Middlesbrough last faced in the Premier League in 2016-17 - in the most recent meeting, the Potters won 2-0.
  • Outside the Premier League, Middlesbrough last faced Stoke in February 1998 - winning 2-1 in the second tier.
  • Players of eight different nationalities have score a league goal for Stoke this season; only Aston Villa have seen more (9).
  • Tony Pulis lost his first league match against Stoke in November 1992 as Bournemouth manager - he hasn't lost any of his last 13 against them (W7 D6).
  • Stoke haven't lost consecutive home Championship matches since November 2007 (three in a row) when they were managed by Tony Pulis.
  • Middlesbrough are still yet to score from outside the box in the Championship this season despite attempting 76 shots from outside the area.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd159242718929
2Leeds1576226121427
3Middlesbrough15762178927
4Norwich158342017327
5West Brom1574433231025
6Derby157442216625
7Nottm Forest155822216623
8Swansea156541711623
9Birmingham155821914523
10QPR157261519-423
11Bristol City156451815322
12Blackburn155731820-222
13Stoke155551920-120
14Wigan156271822-420
15Sheff Wed155462126-519
16Brentford154652320318
17Aston Villa154652223-118
18Millwall154471923-416
19Bolton154471120-916
20Preston153572429-514
21Rotherham153571121-1014
22Reading153391925-612
23Hull153391221-912
24Ipswich151681125-149
View full Championship table

