Brentford v Millwall

Lee Gregory in action for Millwall
Lee Gregory scored twice in Millwall's 3-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday, taking his tally to seven goals in all competitions this season
Brentford midfielder Kamo Mokotjo will be missing after being forced off during the 1-0 defeat at Norwich.

The Bees are on an eight-match winless streak in the league, with new head coach Thomas Frank yet to pick up a point in his three games in charge.

Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace (calf) is a doubt but striker Tom Elliott has recovered from a dead leg.

Following a run of eight Championship games without a win, the Lions have won three of their past four.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank told BBC Radio London:

"We know it is a long season so it is about being calm, doing what we believe in and continuing to improve in training.

"We want to improve small bits in the way we play and it is good to have had a full week to work on that.

"Millwall are a very hard-working, honest and efficient team that we respect a lot.

"We know they can make life difficult for every single team in this league. There will be spells when we need to defend well and we have to be aware at set pieces.

Match facts

  • Eight of the last 12 league meetings with Brentford and Millwall at Griffin Park have ended as draws - both sides have won two games each in the other four games.
  • Millwall haven't won back-to-back league games against Brentford since April 2000.
  • Brentford have lost all three of their matches under Thomas Frank - they had lost just four of their 24 previous matches in all competitions before his appointment.
  • Millwall are winless in each of their last eight London derbies on the road in the league (D5 L3), losing each of the last three - the Lions have never lost four successive London derbies away from home in the league.
  • Brentford have the youngest average starting XI age in the Championship this season (24y 125d).
  • Millwall striker Lee Gregory has scored four goals in his last six league games - as many as in his previous 24 combined.

Saturday 3rd November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd159242718929
2Leeds1576226121427
3Middlesbrough15762178927
4Norwich158342017327
5West Brom1574433231025
6Derby157442216625
7Nottm Forest155822216623
8Swansea156541711623
9Birmingham155821914523
10QPR157261519-423
11Bristol City156451815322
12Blackburn155731820-222
13Stoke155551920-120
14Wigan156271822-420
15Sheff Wed155462126-519
16Brentford154652320318
17Aston Villa154652223-118
18Millwall154471923-416
19Bolton154471120-916
20Preston153572429-514
21Rotherham153571121-1014
22Reading153391925-612
23Hull153391221-912
24Ipswich151681125-149
