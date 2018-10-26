Winger Glenn Middleton signs new Rangers deal

Glenn Middleton has signed a contract extension with Rangers until summer 2023.

The winger joined the club in January from Norwich City on an 18-month deal.

Originally brought in to the club's academy, Middleton, 18, impressed Steven Gerrard during Rangers' summer trip to Spain.

In his 12 games he has scored three times for the Ibrox side.

Speaking last month about Middleton after his first start for Rangers, Gerrard told Rangers TV: "He's been an impact player for us of late and done terrifically.

"He's doing everything he can to force his way in. He's a terrific finisher and you always get judged as an attacking player on goals and assists."

More to follow.