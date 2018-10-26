I suffer watching Manchester United - former striker Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona (left) was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson (right) in 1992

Eric Cantona says he "suffers" watching Manchester United and that the club are "losing a generation of young players" because of their current style of play.

United are 10th in the Premier League and lost 1-0 to Juventus on Tuesday.

Their performance against the Serie A champions was widely criticised and Jose Mourinho's future at the club has been repeatedly questioned this season.

"It's not the right man for the right woman," said former striker Cantona of Mourinho's relationship with United.

Cantona, 52, won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups in five seasons at United, under Sir Alex Ferguson.

"It's the way you play," said the former France international at an event reported by The Republik of Mancunia.

"You can lose games but you take risks. You lose against Juventus and they have 70% possession of the ball at Old Trafford. Could you imagine that with Ferguson on the bench?

"I suffer and I suffer even more when I see [Manchester City] play so wonderfully.

"I think kids needs to have an example. They need great players, great movements, creative football to identify themselves to a player or a team. And I think they are now losing a generation of young players.

"These young players identify themselves to the way City play. Can we accept that? No."

Commenting on who he would like to see given the top job at Old Trafford, Cantona suggested a former player should be given a chance.

"At United, they never give a chance to a player who knows the club from the inside, who knows the identity and philosophy of the club," he said.

"I don't want people to think I'm saying this because I want to be manager of Manchester United. It's just the truth.

"[Ryan] Giggs? Any player who wants to be the manager they should give them the chance."