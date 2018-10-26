Graham Dorrans; Rangers midfielder suffers injury setback

Graham Dorrans has started just 21 games since joining Rangers in the summer of 2017

Graham Dorrans faces "a few months" out as the Rangers midfielder's injury frustration continues.

The 31-year-old requires knee surgery, having missed five months of last season and managing just one start and two substitute appearances this term.

The former West Bromwich Albion and Norwich player moved to Ibrox in the summer of 2017.

Manager Steven Gerrard confirmed plans for the operation, saying: "He will be missing for definite for a few months."