Atletico Madrid 2-0 Real Sociedad: Hosts win to go top of La Liga

Diego Godin's goal was his first in La Liga since March 2017

Atletico Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-0 to go top of the La Liga table.

They recovered well from Wednesday's 4-0 Champions League defeat by Borussia Dortmund - Diego Simeone's biggest defeat in seven years as Atletico boss.

Diego Godin smashed them into the lead from close range and half-time substitute Filipe Luis curled home from the edge of the box.

Atleti are one point above Barcelona, who host Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday at 15:15 GMT.