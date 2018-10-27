Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 0.
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Real Sociedad: Hosts win to go top of La Liga
Atletico Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-0 to go top of the La Liga table.
They recovered well from Wednesday's 4-0 Champions League defeat by Borussia Dortmund - Diego Simeone's biggest defeat in seven years as Atletico boss.
Diego Godin smashed them into the lead from close range and half-time substitute Filipe Luis curled home from the edge of the box.
Atleti are one point above Barcelona, who host Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday at 15:15 GMT.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 4Arias
- 15SavicBooked at 53mins
- 2Godín
- 21HernándezSubstituted forFilipe Luísat 45'minutes
- 10CorreaSubstituted forLemarat 82'minutes
- 6KokeBooked at 49mins
- 14Hernández
- 8Saúl
- 19Diego Costa
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 3Filipe Luís
- 5Partey
- 9N Kalinic
- 11Lemar
- 18Gelson Martins
- 23Machín Pérez
Real Sociedad
- 13Moyá
- 18Gorosabel
- 15Elustondo
- 22Navas
- 20Rodrigues
- 4Illarramendi
- 5ZubeldiaBooked at 44mins
- 14Pardo
- 23SangalliSubstituted forJanuzajat 81'minutes
- 17ZurutuzaSubstituted forRamírezat 59'minutes
- 12Da SilvaSubstituted forJuanmiat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rulli
- 3Llorente
- 6Moreno
- 7Juanmi
- 11Januzaj
- 19Hernández
- 24Ramírez
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 57,514
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 0.
Foul by Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid).
Andoni Gorosabel (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Raúl Navas (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rubén Pardo following a set piece situation.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).
Juanmi (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a cross.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Raúl Navas.
Hand ball by Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diego Costa.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar replaces Ángel Correa.
Attempt missed. Rodrigo (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Adnan Januzaj replaces Luca Sangalli.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
Hand ball by Luca Sangalli (Real Sociedad).
Foul by Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid).
Sandro Ramírez (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sandro Ramírez (Real Sociedad).
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Andoni Gorosabel (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Juanmi replaces Willian José.
Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).
Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Attempt blocked. Raúl Navas (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Raúl Navas.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 0. Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Sociedad. Sandro Ramírez replaces David Zurutuza.
Attempt missed. Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kévin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad).
Attempt blocked. Rubén Pardo (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid).