Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Hertha Berlin: Jadon Sancho scores as leaders held

Jadon Sancho has now scored five goals and set up eight this season

England winger Jadon Sancho scored twice but unbeaten Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund were held by Hertha Berlin.

The 18-year-old had already had a backheel goal ruled out for offside when he finished Mario Gotze's pass to give Dortmund the lead.

Salomon Kalou poked home Hertha's equaliser but Sancho put Dortmund ahead again from a clever Marco Reus lay-off.

Kalou scored an injury-time penalty to rescue a point for the visitors.

At 18 years and 216 days, Sancho is the second youngest foreigner to score twice in a German top-flight game. Only Son Heung-min, now at Tottenham, was younger (18 years, 135 days) - in Hamburg's 3-2 defeat at Hannover on 20 November 2010.

He has now scored four times in his past three games and had a hand in a goal every 52 minutes this season - five goals and eight assists.

Dortmund are two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich - champions for the past six years - moving up to second with a 2-1 victory at Mainz.

Leon Goretzka gave Bayern the lead and, after Jean-Paul Boetius' equaliser, Thiago Alcantara scored the visitors' winner from six yards out.