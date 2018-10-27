Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, Hertha Berlin 2.
Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Hertha Berlin: Jadon Sancho scores as leaders held
-
- From the section European Football
England winger Jadon Sancho scored twice but unbeaten Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund were held by Hertha Berlin.
The 18-year-old had already had a backheel goal ruled out for offside when he finished Mario Gotze's pass to give Dortmund the lead.
Salomon Kalou poked home Hertha's equaliser but Sancho put Dortmund ahead again from a clever Marco Reus lay-off.
Kalou scored an injury-time penalty to rescue a point for the visitors.
At 18 years and 216 days, Sancho is the second youngest foreigner to score twice in a German top-flight game. Only Son Heung-min, now at Tottenham, was younger (18 years, 135 days) - in Hamburg's 3-2 defeat at Hannover on 20 November 2010.
He has now scored four times in his past three games and had a hand in a goal every 52 minutes this season - five goals and eight assists.
- Friday feature: Is this Dortmund's year to end Bayern's reign?
- Spotlight on Hertha right-back Valentino Lazaro
Dortmund are two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich - champions for the past six years - moving up to second with a 2-1 victory at Mainz.
Leon Goretzka gave Bayern the lead and, after Jean-Paul Boetius' equaliser, Thiago Alcantara scored the visitors' winner from six yards out.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26PiszczekSubstituted forToprakat 90+2'minutes
- 4Diallo
- 2ZagadouBooked at 90mins
- 5HakimiBooked at 9mins
- 28Witsel
- 19Dahoud
- 7SanchoSubstituted forPulisicat 72'minutes
- 10Götze
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 80'minutes
- 11Reus
Substitutes
- 20Philipp
- 22Pulisic
- 27Wolf
- 33Weigl
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
Hertha Berlin
- 22Jarstein
- 5Stark
- 28LustenbergerBooked at 56mins
- 4Rekik
- 20LazaroBooked at 47mins
- 3SkjelbredSubstituted forDaridaat 45'minutes
- 23Maier
- 17Mittelstädt
- 10DudaSubstituted forDilrosunat 72'minutes
- 8Kalou
- 19IbisevicBooked at 23minsSubstituted forSelkeat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kraft
- 6Darida
- 14Köpke
- 16Dilrosun
- 21Plattenhardt
- 27Selke
- 31Luckassen
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
- Attendance:
- 81,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 2, Hertha Berlin 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ömer Toprak replaces Lukasz Piszczek because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, Hertha Berlin 2. Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Hertha Berlin. Davie Selke draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).
Javairo Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Attempt blocked. Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javairo Dilrosun.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze tries a through ball, but Christian Pulisic is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Niklas Stark.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jacob Bruun Larsen replaces Raphael Guerreiro.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Fabian Lustenberger.
Attempt blocked. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Javairo Dilrosun replaces Ondrej Duda.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Christian Pulisic replaces Jadon Sancho.
Hand ball by Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin).
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Vladimir Darida tries a through ball, but Davie Selke is caught offside.
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin).
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin).
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, Hertha Berlin 1. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Axel Witsel with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Davie Selke replaces Vedad Ibisevic.