Empoli 1-2 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in comeback win

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo has been directly involved in 10 of Juve's last 14 league goals (seven goals, three assists)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Serie A leaders Juventus came from behind to beat struggling Empoli and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Empoli, who have not won since the opening day, went ahead when Francesco Caputo fired home from 16 yards.

Juve had a penalty when Ismael Bennacer shoved over Juve captain Paulo Dybala, with Ronaldo converting.

The £99m summer signing then scored a sensational 25-yard effort into the top corner to win the game.

Empoli - last season's Serie B champions - played well, but Juve's quality and grit showed as they pulled off a third comeback win of the Serie A season.

They are now seven points clear at the top after nine wins and one draw in 10 games, although most other teams still have to play their league games this weekend.

Juventus have been champions for the past seven years - now, with 28 points from 10 games, this their joint best start to a Serie A season, along with 2012-13.

Ronaldo has now scored seven goals in 12 games for the club, including four in his last three Serie A matches.

Line-ups

Empoli

  • 1Provedel
  • 2Di Lorenzo
  • 26Silvestre
  • 22Maietta
  • 13AntonelliSubstituted forPasqualat 69'minutes
  • 18Acquah
  • 10Bennacer
  • 8TraoreBooked at 58minsSubstituted forLa Guminaat 82'minutes
  • 33Krunic
  • 6ZajcSubstituted forUcanat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11Caputo

Substitutes

  • 4Brighi
  • 19Jakupovic
  • 20La Gumina
  • 21Terracciano
  • 23Pasqual
  • 27Untersee
  • 28Capezzi
  • 29Marcjanik
  • 32Rasmussen
  • 48Ucan
  • 66Mráz
  • 99Fulignati

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De SciglioSubstituted forBarzagliat 90'minutes
  • 24Rugani
  • 19Bonucci
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 33BernardeschiBooked at 43minsSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 66'minutes
  • 5PjanicSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 80'minutes
  • 30BentancurBooked at 45mins
  • 14Matuidi
  • 10DybalaBooked at 78mins
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 3Chiellini
  • 4Benatia
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 18Kean
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 22Perin
  • 37Spinazzola
Referee:
Gianpaolo Calvarese

Match Stats

Home TeamEmpoliAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home10
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away10
Fouls
Home13
Away21

Live Text

Match ends, Empoli 1, Juventus 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Empoli 1, Juventus 2.

Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Ismael Bennacer (Empoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Salih Ucan (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rade Krunic.

Attempt missed. Francesco Caputo (Empoli) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Antonino La Gumina with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Rade Krunic (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Manuel Pasqual (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Salih Ucan (Empoli) is shown the yellow card.

Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rade Krunic (Empoli).

Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli replaces Mattia De Sciglio.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Rade Krunic (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Rade Krunic (Empoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ismael Bennacer.

Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.

Attempt missed. Salih Ucan (Empoli) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Substitution

Substitution, Empoli. Antonino La Gumina replaces Hamed Junior Traore.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Miralem Pjanic.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Afriyie Acquah (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Rade Krunic (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).

Salih Ucan (Empoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Empoli. Salih Ucan replaces Miha Zajc.

Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.

Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).

Manuel Pasqual (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Empoli 1, Juventus 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.

Substitution

Substitution, Empoli. Manuel Pasqual replaces Luca Antonelli because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Rade Krunic (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Afriyie Acquah.

Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Rade Krunic (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus109102171428
2Napoli97021810821
3Inter Milan9612136719
4Lazio9603139418
5Fiorentina10523167917
6Sampdoria9432124815
7Roma94231612414
8Sassuolo94231514114
9Genoa84131315-213
10Torino103431112-113
11Parma104151014-413
12AC Milan83321511412
13SPAL9405810-212
14Atalanta103341712512
15Cagliari9243710-310
16Udinese9225813-58
17Bologna9225612-68
18Empoli10136915-66
19Frosinone9027624-182
20Chievo9027724-17-1
View full Italian Serie A table

