Match ends, Empoli 1, Juventus 2.
Empoli 1-2 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in comeback win
-
- From the section European Football
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Serie A leaders Juventus came from behind to beat struggling Empoli and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.
Empoli, who have not won since the opening day, went ahead when Francesco Caputo fired home from 16 yards.
Juve had a penalty when Ismael Bennacer shoved over Juve captain Paulo Dybala, with Ronaldo converting.
The £99m summer signing then scored a sensational 25-yard effort into the top corner to win the game.
Empoli - last season's Serie B champions - played well, but Juve's quality and grit showed as they pulled off a third comeback win of the Serie A season.
They are now seven points clear at the top after nine wins and one draw in 10 games, although most other teams still have to play their league games this weekend.
Juventus have been champions for the past seven years - now, with 28 points from 10 games, this their joint best start to a Serie A season, along with 2012-13.
Ronaldo has now scored seven goals in 12 games for the club, including four in his last three Serie A matches.
Line-ups
Empoli
- 1Provedel
- 2Di Lorenzo
- 26Silvestre
- 22Maietta
- 13AntonelliSubstituted forPasqualat 69'minutes
- 18Acquah
- 10Bennacer
- 8TraoreBooked at 58minsSubstituted forLa Guminaat 82'minutes
- 33Krunic
- 6ZajcSubstituted forUcanat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11Caputo
Substitutes
- 4Brighi
- 19Jakupovic
- 20La Gumina
- 21Terracciano
- 23Pasqual
- 27Untersee
- 28Capezzi
- 29Marcjanik
- 32Rasmussen
- 48Ucan
- 66Mráz
- 99Fulignati
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 2De SciglioSubstituted forBarzagliat 90'minutes
- 24Rugani
- 19Bonucci
- 12Lobo Silva
- 33BernardeschiBooked at 43minsSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 66'minutes
- 5PjanicSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 80'minutes
- 30BentancurBooked at 45mins
- 14Matuidi
- 10DybalaBooked at 78mins
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 4Benatia
- 11Douglas Costa
- 15Barzagli
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 18Kean
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 21Pinsoglio
- 22Perin
- 37Spinazzola
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Empoli 1, Juventus 2.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Ismael Bennacer (Empoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Salih Ucan (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rade Krunic.
Attempt missed. Francesco Caputo (Empoli) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Antonino La Gumina with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Rade Krunic (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Manuel Pasqual (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Salih Ucan (Empoli) is shown the yellow card.
Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rade Krunic (Empoli).
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli replaces Mattia De Sciglio.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Rade Krunic (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Rade Krunic (Empoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ismael Bennacer.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.
Attempt missed. Salih Ucan (Empoli) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Antonino La Gumina replaces Hamed Junior Traore.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Miralem Pjanic.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Afriyie Acquah (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Rade Krunic (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus).
Salih Ucan (Empoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Salih Ucan replaces Miha Zajc.
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Juventus).
Manuel Pasqual (Empoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Empoli 1, Juventus 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Manuel Pasqual replaces Luca Antonelli because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Rade Krunic (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Afriyie Acquah.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Rade Krunic (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Federico Bernardeschi.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).