Florent Cuvelier: Morecambe sign former Walsall central midfielder

Florent Cuvelier
Belgian midfielder Florent Cuvelier made 23 appearances for Walsall last season

Morecambe have signed former Walsall central midfielder Florent Cuvelier on a three-month deal.

The 26-year-old Belgian had been without a club after his release by the Saddlers at the end of last season and joins the Shrimps until 25 January.

"The last couple of months have been difficult, they've been a roller coaster and I was delivering pizza just to get some money coming in," he said.

"It's nice to be back in football again and I can't wait to get started."

