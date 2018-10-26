Yasin Ben El-Mhanni: Scunthorpe sign former Newcastle winger

Yasin Ben El-Mhanni in action for Newcastle against Birmingham

Scunthorpe have handed former Newcastle winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni a contract until the end of the season.

Ben El-Mhanni, who signed the deal on his 23rd birthday, was a free agent and trained with the Iron in recent weeks.

He started out at youth level with Barnet and Aldershot and had trials with several Premier League clubs before joining Newcastle in 2016.

Ben El-Mhanni made two appearances for the Magpies the following season and, more recently, trialled with Brentford.