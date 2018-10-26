Georgia Stanway: Manchester City forward not getting 'caught up' on England

Georgia Stanway has played at under-15, under-17, under-19 and under-20 level for England

Manchester City forward Georgia Stanway says she is not getting "caught up" on receiving an England call-up ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

The 19-year-old has scored six goals in seven appearances for City so far this season, and started five games.

She is yet to be called up to England's senior squad but played at the Under-20 World Cup in France in the summer.

"If England happens to come my way I'll embrace it. It's my dream so hopefully I'll make it possible," she said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, she continued: "I'm going to control what I can and keep working to achieve what I want.

"I know that I'm still only 19 and I've just come back from the Under-20 World Cup, which was an unbelievable experience."

Stanway featured in City's Uefa Women's Champions League round of 32 defeat by Atletico Madrid in September but says they are aiming not to be empty handed come the end of the season.

"It was very disappointing to be knocked out of the Champions League but it has just turned our focus on to the others - there are three cups to challenge for," she added.

"It was the point where we realised we've got to put things right in order to compete and we'd love to lift silverware at the end of the season."