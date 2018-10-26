Jason Kerr: St Johnstone boss predicts move for defender

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Motherwell 0-1 St Johnstone

Tommy Wright has "no doubt that clubs are monitoring" St Johnstone defender Jason Kerr.

The 21-year-old made his debut in January but has now cemented his place in the Perth team.

Kerr has also established himself in the Scotland Under-21 side with five appearances.

"I would think Kerr would move on rather than be here like Steven Anderson for 14 years or so," said manager Wright.

"He is good enough to move on. He is young enough and has a lot of experience the more he plays in the top league. I am aware that people are being made aware of him and are aware of how good he is. So I have no doubt that clubs are monitoring his situation.

"He is under contract and under contract for a period of time so that's good for the club's point of view. Ideally that would be the scenario I would want with any of the young players to move on and get a big move and the club gets a transfer fee for him.

"There are young players coming through. It maybe takes a little bit longer for me to trust them and throw them in but when I think they are ready they will go in and in [Liam] Gordon and Kerr in particular you have two young defenders who have a big futures ahead of them."

Saints host Oran Kearney's St Mirren side on Saturday, with the Buddies looking for just their second win of the season.

"I know what can happen in this league," added Wright. "I'm sure the people that are working with Oran hopefully will have made him aware of what can happen in this league.

"Every year in my time here there have been spells when you pick up four point in six games or five points in seven games. You can get runs like that.

"It will be a difficult time for Oran. At the start of his time at Coleraine he maybe had a sticky patch and maybe experienced losing four or five games in a row but hopefully the people around him are experienced enough to help him through that."