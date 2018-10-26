Joss Labadie: Midfielder wants to repay Newport County's faith

Joss Labadie previously played for Dagenham and Redbridge

Joss Labadie says he wants to repay Newport County's faith in him by helping the club win promotion.

Newport beat off competition from League One clubs to re-sign the midfielder until the end of the season.

The 28-year old is "two or three weeks" from a return after missing around seven months due to a cruciate knee ligament injury.

"I do feel I owe Newport - they've been really supportive throughout my rehab," said Labadie.

"I put my body on the line every week for Newport and, in return, they were really supportive over the summer.

"I can't be more thankful to the manager and the chairman.

"Hopefully I can repay their generosity with my performances between now and the end of of the season.

"I'd like to help the team get even further up the table.

"Can we get promoted? Definitely. The manager has assembled a great team and I'm looking forward to being part of it."

Labadie first joined the Exiles in June 2016 as a free agent. He made more than 50 appearances for the club and scored six goals last season, impressing the Rodney Parade faithful in his role as captain.

Some Newport fans thought Labadie turned his back on Newport when he rejected a new contract offer in the summer.

"What I wanted to do in the summer was prioritise my fitness and rehab work," Labadie said.

"I spent some time at St George's Park (England's National Football Centre) and at a League One club with great facilities.

"It was just that I wanted to focus on getting the best possible rehab.

"Coming back to Newport now just feels like the right thing to do.

"There were quite a few clubs (interested in signing him). I was actually quite flattered.

"But re-signing for Newport means I can hit the ground running. There won't be any settling in period for me or my family.

"It feels like I'm coming back home. It's like I never left."