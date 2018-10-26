2019 Women's World Cup will have prize fund doubled from 2015

Carli Lloyd scored a 13-minute hat-trick to help win USA the World Cup in 2015.

The 2019 Women's World Cup will see prize money doubled from the previous tournament in 2015, Fifa has announced.

The tournament winners will bank $4m (£3.1m), twice the amount the United States received in 2015 when they beat Japan, while the overall prize fund is up from $15m to $30m (£23.4m).

"It's a very important message for women's football," Fifa President Gianni Infantino said.

However, world players' union Fifpro said the increase was insufficient.

"Fifpro notes the willingness of Fifa to increase prize money for the Women's World Cup and make structural improvements to support women's football. However, despite these changes football remains even further from the goal of equality for all World Cup players regardless of gender," their statement read.

Prize money at the 2018 men's World Cup in Russia totalled $400m (£312m) and of that winners France won $38m (£29.7m).

In addition to the prize fund for the women's World Cup, Fifa is also allocating a further $20m (£15.6m) to pay for travel, training and to compensate players' club teams.