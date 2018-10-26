Nigeria renew interest in Everton's Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman was on loan at German side RB Leipzig from Everton last season

Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr is still keen on persuading Everton's Ademola Lookman to play for the Super Eagles.

The 21-year-old helped England win the 2017 Under-20 World Cup, but can switch allegiances as he is yet to play for the senior side.

He was born in England but qualifies for Nigeria through his parents, has been a target for them for two years.

"He plays for the youth now but we hope he can change his mind and play for us," Rohr told BBC Sport.

"He's a player we know can add something to the team.

"Getting a player to change his national choice is not easy, quick and the process is never so straightforward.

"First we must be sure he wants to come. And hope to get it cleared by Fifa.

"Then the most important part is that he brings something new, different and better than we have."

Nigeria have previously succeeded convincing several former England youth internationals like Sone Aluko, Victor Moses, Shola Ameobi, Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina to swap allegiances.

Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo also told the BBC that he would love to represent Nigeria if they approach him.

Should Lookman opt for Nigeria he would face competition from Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Kalu for a place in the current squad.

"Every coach wants options, we've been lucky to get some players and if we get him, Lookman will give us more options," Rohr explained.

"But we have to be careful about how we go about this because Nigeria have some good players at home and playing outside."

Lookman scored 12 goals in 49 games for Charlton before joining Everton in January 2017.

He played on loan at German club RB Leipzig last season but has struggled for regular game time this season.