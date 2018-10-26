Premier Division: Scottish midfielder Nicky Low leaves Derry City

Low came off the bench in Derry's League Cup final win in September

Scottish midfielder Nicky Low has left Derry City after two seasons at the Brandywell.

The former Aberdeen man revealed on social media that he is returning home to spend more time with his family.

Low made his debut for the Candystripes against Bohemians in February 2017 and made 57 appearances across two spells, scoring three goals.

"It's time to say goodbye for the last time as that's me finished at Derry," Low announced on Facebook.

Low's contribution this season been limited due to injury, but he recovered from a hernia operation to come on as a substitute in Derry's League Cup final win in September.

"[It's] been a frustrating season on and off the park for the club, but happy to at least leave with a league cup medal to show," he continued.

"I have loved my last two seasons here, meeting great people along the way. [I] would just like to thank everyone at the club and the fans for making me feel at home since day one.

"I appreciate it. I will be back to support one day and visit this great city. To all the lads, I wish you all the best and hope you are successful."

Derry City, who have lost seven of their last eight Premier Division games, take on St Patrick's Athletic in the final game of the season on Friday.