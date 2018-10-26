Irish Premiership: On-loan Dundalk striker Sam Byrne leaves Glentoran

Byrne made just two league appearances this season for Dundalk before joining the Glens

Dundalk striker Sam Byrne's loan period at Glentoran has been ended three months early.

The 23-year-old has returned to the League of Ireland Premier Division champions after joining the Glens in August.

Byrne, who also spent four years at Everton, was due to stay at the Oval until the end of January.

"It's unfortunate but it just hasn't worked out here for Sam," said Glens boss Ronnie McFall.

"He's been a good, honest lad and I'd like to thank him for his efforts and wish him all the very best for his future in the game.

"I've been told by the chairman that Sam's wages will be fully available to us in the January window so we're already working on how we can further strengthen the squad."

Former Manchester United youth team player Byrne, who had struggled with injuries before joining Glentoran, made two starts and six substitute appearances for the east Belfast club.

Stephen Kenny's Dundalk side secured the Premier Division title earlier in October.