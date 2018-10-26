Sam Vokes: Burnley striker signs new deal at Turf Moor until 2021

Sam Vokes has played 246 times for Burnley

Burnley striker Sam Vokes has signed a new three-year contract at the club, running until 2021.

Vokes, 29, joined the Clarets in July 2012 and has played 246 times for the club, scoring 63 goals.

The Wales international has scored three times this season, including two in his last three appearances.

Vokes has played in two Championship promotion-winning seasons at the club and scored their first goal in Europe for 51 years against Aberdeen in July.