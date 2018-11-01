Aston Villa v Bolton Wanderers
Aston Villa's on-loan winger Yannick Bolasie may make his first start in Friday's visit of Bolton Wanderers, having so far made eight substitute appearances since signing from Everton.
Iceland international Birkir Bjarnason (groin) misses out, but fellow midfielder Albert Adomah (knee) has trained all week and is in contention.
Bolton midfielder Jason Lowe returns after serving a one-match suspension.
But Gary O'Neil (calf) remains doubtful having missed the past two matches.
Former Villa midfielder Stephen Ireland, who has joined Bolton on a short-term deal, and forward Sammy Ameobi (ankle) have both trained with the squad this week but are unlikely to make the squad.
Villa, in 17th, are just two points better off than Bolton, who are four points clear of the relegation zone.
Match facts
- Aston Villa have never lost a home league match against Bolton Wanderers outside the top flight.
- Since their goalless draw at Wembley in the 2000 FA Cup semi-final, there has been at least one goal scored in 27 matches Villa have played against Bolton in all competitions.
- Villa, who have lost their last two league games, have not lost three in a row since their run of five successive losses under Steve Bruce in February 2017.
- Bolton have managed just two goals in their last eight Championship games, failing to score in each of their two.
- New Villa manager Dean Smith has faced Bolton three times in the Championship - with Brentford - and won all three matches.
- Bolton boss Phil Parkinson was manager of Bradford City when they beat Villa over two legs in the 2012-13 League Cup semi-final.