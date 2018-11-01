Aston Villa v Bolton Wanderers

Dean Smith's three games so far as Aston Villa boss have ended in one win and two defeats

Aston Villa's on-loan winger Yannick Bolasie may make his first start in Friday's visit of Bolton Wanderers, having so far made eight substitute appearances since signing from Everton.

Iceland international Birkir Bjarnason (groin) misses out, but fellow midfielder Albert Adomah (knee) has trained all week and is in contention.

Bolton midfielder Jason Lowe returns after serving a one-match suspension.

But Gary O'Neil (calf) remains doubtful having missed the past two matches.

Former Villa midfielder Stephen Ireland, who has joined Bolton on a short-term deal, and forward Sammy Ameobi (ankle) have both trained with the squad this week but are unlikely to make the squad.

Villa, in 17th, are just two points better off than Bolton, who are four points clear of the relegation zone.

Match facts