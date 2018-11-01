Championship
Aston Villa19:45Bolton
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Bolton Wanderers

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith
Dean Smith's three games so far as Aston Villa boss have ended in one win and two defeats
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Friday

Aston Villa's on-loan winger Yannick Bolasie may make his first start in Friday's visit of Bolton Wanderers, having so far made eight substitute appearances since signing from Everton.

Iceland international Birkir Bjarnason (groin) misses out, but fellow midfielder Albert Adomah (knee) has trained all week and is in contention.

Bolton midfielder Jason Lowe returns after serving a one-match suspension.

But Gary O'Neil (calf) remains doubtful having missed the past two matches.

Former Villa midfielder Stephen Ireland, who has joined Bolton on a short-term deal, and forward Sammy Ameobi (ankle) have both trained with the squad this week but are unlikely to make the squad.

Villa, in 17th, are just two points better off than Bolton, who are four points clear of the relegation zone.

Match facts

  • Aston Villa have never lost a home league match against Bolton Wanderers outside the top flight.
  • Since their goalless draw at Wembley in the 2000 FA Cup semi-final, there has been at least one goal scored in 27 matches Villa have played against Bolton in all competitions.
  • Villa, who have lost their last two league games, have not lost three in a row since their run of five successive losses under Steve Bruce in February 2017.
  • Bolton have managed just two goals in their last eight Championship games, failing to score in each of their two.
  • New Villa manager Dean Smith has faced Bolton three times in the Championship - with Brentford - and won all three matches.
  • Bolton boss Phil Parkinson was manager of Bradford City when they beat Villa over two legs in the 2012-13 League Cup semi-final.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd159242718929
2Leeds1576226121427
3Middlesbrough15762178927
4Norwich158342017327
5West Brom1574433231025
6Derby157442216625
7Nottm Forest155822216623
8Swansea156541711623
9Birmingham155821914523
10QPR157261519-423
11Bristol City156451815322
12Blackburn155731820-222
13Stoke155551920-120
14Wigan156271822-420
15Sheff Wed155462126-519
16Brentford154652320318
17Aston Villa154652223-118
18Millwall154471923-416
19Bolton154471120-916
20Preston153572429-514
21Rotherham153571121-1014
22Reading153391925-612
23Hull153391221-912
24Ipswich151681125-149
View full Championship table

