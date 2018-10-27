Paul Lambert: Ipswich Town name ex-Norwich & Aston Villa boss as manager

Paul Lambert spent nearly three years in charge of Norwich before leaving to join Aston Villa

Ipswich Town have appointed former Norwich City and Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert as manager.

Lambert succeeds Paul Hurst, who was sacked on Thursday, and has joined with Ipswich bottom of the Championship with only one league win this season.

The ex-Scotland midfielder left his role as Stoke boss in May after their relegation from the Premier League.

The club announced on Saturday that Lambert, 49, has signed a contract at Portman Road until summer 2021.

He will watch his new side from the stands at Millwall as Bryan Klug takes caretaker charge.

"I can't wait to get going and I'll be using all my experience - and give everything I've got for Ipswich Town," said Lambert.

"I know about the history of the club, what a fantastic football club it is and I'm proud to be the manager here."

Lambert took Norwich to the Premier League in 2011 following back-to-back promotions and becomes the first man to manage both East Anglian sides.

He won two of his 15 games in charge of Stoke after replacing Mark Hughes in January.

As a player, Lambert won the Champions League with German side Borussia Dortmund in 1997 and four Scottish titles with Celtic, as well as earning 40 caps for his country.

He has also managed Wolves, Blackburn, Colchester and Wycombe in England.

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans said: "He made it clear from our first conversation that he would relish the opportunity to come here.

"He is a very knowledgeable manager who has vast experience of the Championship, as well as working for a number of years in the Premier League."

Former Shrewsbury boss Hurst lasted less than five months at Portman Road having been brought in to replace Mick McCarthy this summer.