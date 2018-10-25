Europa League: Real Betis end AC Milan's winning start

From the section

Former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina is beaten from distance by Giovani Lo Celso, who is on loan from Paris St-Germain

AC Milan's winning start to the Europa League campaign ended abruptly as Real Betis beat them at the San Siro.

The Italian club started top of Group F after back-to-back wins but were behind when Paraguay forward Antonio Sanabria tapped home inside the six-yard area.

Giovani Lo Celso doubled the Spanish side's lead in spectacular style, beating former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina from 30 yards via the post.

Patrick Cutrone pulled a goal back but Milan had Samu Castillejo sent off.

Betis lead by one point with three of their six group games played.

Milan are second, two points ahead of third-placed Olympiakos.