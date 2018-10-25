Match ends, Milan 1, Real Betis 2.
Europa League: Real Betis end AC Milan's winning start
-
- From the section European Football
AC Milan's winning start to the Europa League campaign ended abruptly as Real Betis beat them at the San Siro.
The Italian club started top of Group F after back-to-back wins but were behind when Paraguay forward Antonio Sanabria tapped home inside the six-yard area.
Giovani Lo Celso doubled the Spanish side's lead in spectacular style, beating former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina from 30 yards via the post.
Patrick Cutrone pulled a goal back but Milan had Samu Castillejo sent off.
Betis lead by one point with three of their six group games played.
Milan are second, two points ahead of third-placed Olympiakos.
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 25Reina
- 2Calabria
- 17Zapata
- 13RomagnoliBooked at 31mins
- 93Laxalt
- 14BakayokoSubstituted forCutroneat 45'minutes
- 21BigliaSubstituted forBertolacciat 80'minutes
- 5Bonaventura
- 7Castillejo AzuagaBooked at 90mins
- 9HiguaínBooked at 45mins
- 11BoriniSubstituted forFernández Saezat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mauri
- 8Fernández Saez
- 16Bertolacci
- 33Caldara
- 63Cutrone
- 68Rodríguez
- 99Donnarumma
Real Betis
- 13LópezBooked at 86mins
- 23Mandi
- 5Bartra
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 19Barragán
- 6CanalesBooked at 45mins
- 14William CarvalhoSubstituted forFeddalat 90+2'minutes
- 21Lo CelsoBooked at 80mins
- 20Firpo
- 7LeónSubstituted forTelloat 67'minutes
- 9SanabriaSubstituted forMorónat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 4Feddal
- 8Inui
- 10Boudebouz
- 11Tello
- 16Morón
- 34Kaptoum
- Referee:
- Bas Nijhuis
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 1, Real Betis 2.
Dismissal
Samu Castillejo (Milan) is shown the red card.
Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Samu Castillejo (Milan).
Attempt missed. Samu Castillejo (Milan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Diego Laxalt with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Zouhair Feddal replaces William Carvalho.
Foul by William Carvalho (Real Betis).
Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Pau López (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Milan 1, Real Betis 2. Patrick Cutrone (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samu Castillejo.
Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cristián Zapata (Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Andrea Bertolacci replaces Lucas Biglia.
Booking
Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis).
Suso (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Loren Morón replaces Antonio Sanabria.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Sidnei.
Foul by Aissa Mandi (Real Betis).
Patrick Cutrone (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Pau López (Real Betis) because of an injury.
Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Laxalt (Milan).
Samu Castillejo (Milan) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Patrick Cutrone.
Foul by Sidnei (Real Betis).
Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan).
Attempt saved. Suso (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Biglia.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Sergio León.
Foul by Antonio Sanabria (Real Betis).
Davide Calabria (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lucas Biglia (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Suso.
Attempt blocked. Samu Castillejo (Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.