Kilmarnock: Steve Clarke given two-game Scottish FA ban

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has been given a suspended two-game touchline ban for criticising the Scottish FA's disciplinary process.

Clarke claimed Gary Dicker had his red-card appeal rejected because Willie Collum, who sent him off against Hearts in August, had been appointed to referee the Old Firm derby.

The Rugby Park club have also been given a suspended £1000 fine.

The punishments will be wiped if there are no further breaches this season.

Clarke attended the Hampden hearing - which lasted around six hours - and accepted the punishment for breaching Rule 77, failing to act in the best interests of football.

A Kilmarnock statement said that "in reaching its decision, the panel dismissed more serious charges which had been brought".

Midfielder Dicker was sent off for a tackle on Hearts' Calumn Morrison and served a two-match ban after a tribunal upheld Collum's "serious foul play" verdict.