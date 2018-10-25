Liverpool fan Reid relishes Cardiff City's Anfield encounter

Bobby Reid scored 19 goals in 46 league games for Bristol City in 2017-18

The last time Cardiff City forward Bobby Reid was at Anfield he celebrated Liverpool's dramatic Champions League win over Paris St-Germain.

But on Saturday Reid hopes to help the Bluebirds shock his heroes in front of his own family.

"I can't wait," said the summer signing from Bristol City, 25.

"It will be so nice for my family to see me out there. My older brothers are Liverpool fans and it's just something that's gone through the generations."

Reid's passion for Liverpool was inspired by legendary players Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen.

"I saw Gerrard's last game at Anfield," said Reid.

"And Owen was someone I always looked at, like any kid you want to be a striker and score goals.

"He was electric and exciting and scored goals. I looked at him and thought 'I want to be like that'.

"Obviously times move on, and now I've got to be my own player and show what I can do."

Reid witnessed Roberto Firmino's late winner against PSG and is relishing his first game against Jurgen Klopp's side.

"I love football and love watching games - and the PSG one was some game," said Bristol-born Reid.

"I got a ticket late for that one, and it was worth it.

"But I've got a job to do on Saturday and I have to be as professional as I can.

"I'll be enjoying it, but at the same time I'll be looking to do a job there."

Since joining Neil Warnock's side in the summer for £10m, Reid has scored once for the Premier League strugglers.

That came last Saturday as Cardiff beat Fulham 4-2 in their first top-flight win of the campaign.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their title challenge and trail leaders Manchester City on goal difference.

"The Fulham win has taken a little bit of pressure off us going to Liverpool," Reid said.

"The pressure will be on them to get the three points, so we can go out there and enjoy it.

"If we can maybe get a point there, or a good performance, then we can take it in to the games after that and have a good go.

"We've got two home games after that (against Leicester and Brighton), and I see us as being in with a good shout of picking up some points there."