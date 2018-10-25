Crewe Alexandra: Chris Porter extends contract at League Two side

Crewe Alexandra striker Chris Porter has extended his stay at the club

Striker Chris Porter is set to remain at Crewe Alexandra until June 2020 after agreeing a new deal.

An extension clause in Porter's contract was automatically triggered when he made his 50th appearance against Stevenage on Saturday.

The 34-year-old joined the Alex in May 2017 and has scored three goals in 14 appearances this season.

In his first season with the League Two club he scored 12 goals, including six in his first seven games.