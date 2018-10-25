Glentoran plan to sell portion of land at Oval grounds to pay off historic debt

The Oval is the home of Belfast Premiership side Glentoran

Glentoran want to sell a portion of land at their Oval grounds to the Belfast Harbour Commission.

If shareholders give the green light on 9 November, the club say proceeds from the sale would be channelled towards paying off some of their historic debt.

The Board of Directors will recommend the sale of 1.02 acres of land at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

The proposal will require the approval of 75% of the votes in the company present on the evening of the EGM.