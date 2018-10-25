FA Cup: Haringey Borough to play AFC Wimbledon live on BBC Two
The FA Cup first-round tie between Haringey Borough and AFC Wimbledon will be televised live on BBC Two.
Non-league Haringey will welcome League One side Wimbledon to Coles Park Stadium on Friday, 9 November, with kick-off at 19:55 GMT.
Haringey, who play in the Isthmian League Premier Division, beat Poole Town 2-1 to reach the first round for the first time in their history.
Wimbledon have reached the third round in the past two seasons.
Three other first-round fixtures - Maidenhead United v Portsmouth, Port Vale v Sunderland and Hampton and Richmond Borough v Oldham - will be broadcast on BT Sport across the weekend.
Portsmouth travel to Maidenhead on Saturday, 10 November (12:30 GMT), while Port Vale welcome Sunderland the following day (14:30 GMT).
League Two's Oldham are away to Hampton and Richmond Borough on the Monday night (19:45 GMT).
A game from every stage of the 2018-19 FA Cup will be broadcast on the BBC as well as live-streamed across BBC Sport's digital platforms.
Audiences will be able to watch the game live on PC, mobile or Connected TV. Matches will also be available live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer.