Ipswich Town: Paul Hurst vows to fight on after defeat at Leeds

Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst is under pressure following the 2-0 defeat at Leeds on Wednesday

Under-pressure Ipswich Town manager Paul Hurst says he will continue to go about his job until told otherwise.

Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at Leeds left Ipswich bottom of the Championship, with only one win from 14 league games and four points adrift of safety.

The 44-year-old said: "If nothing is said then I will get on with it and if something is said, then I will deal with whatever that message is.

"We're going to need every single player ready for the battles ahead."

Hurst replaced Mick McCarthy during the summer, signing a three-year deal after leading Shrewsbury to the League One play-off final in 2017-18.