Scottish Premiership clubs receive Uefa payments for Celtic Champions League feats

Nine Scottish Premiership clubs will receive more than £370,000 each in Uefa solidarity payments on the back of Celtic reaching the Champions League group stage last season.

Ross County and Partick Thistle, relegated from the top flight last term, will also receive their share.

But promoted Livingston and St Mirren do not receive a payment.

It is the second successive year Scotland's other Premiership clubs will receive more than £4m between them.

The total is more than double the £1.8m clubs received in 2016.

That season champions Celtic went out on in the final play-off round to Malmo, missing out on the financial rewards of the group stage.

Neil Doncaster, chief executive of the SPFL, said the payments were "welcome news" for the clubs involved.

"As well as clear financial benefits for top flight clubs, Scottish clubs performing well in European competition increases the league's profile, which is good for everyone," he added.

Celtic missed out on the Champions League group stage this season, going out 3-2 on aggregate to AEK Athens in the third qualifying round.

The Scottish champions face RP Leipzig in a Europa League group game on Thursday, with Rangers also in action at home to Spartak Moscow.