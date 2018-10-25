Fifa rankings: Five of six biggest movers from Africa

Tunisia are the top-ranked African side on October's Fifa rankings

Just six countries moved up five places or more on October's Fifa world rankings, five of those are from Africa.

Namibia and Zimbabwe both gained seven places overall while Egypt, Madagascar and Burundi all moved up six spots.

The movements all come after October's back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Gibraltar were the biggest movers in October moving eight places after their first-ever international wins.

Egypt are now 58 in the world, Madagascar 100, Namibia 109, Zimbabwe 110 and Burundi 142.

Tunisia remain the top-ranked side in Africa and are up one place to 22 globally.

World Cup winners France dropped one place to leave Belgium the highest ranked team overall by just one point.

Africa's Top 10 on October's Fifa rankings (global position and movement in brackets):