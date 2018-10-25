Confederation Cup: Al Masry stage walk-off in semi-final loss

Raja Casablanca will play AS Vita Club in the Confederation Cup final

Egypt's Al Masry left the pitch in protest over a goal as they lost 4-0 AS Vita Club in the second leg of the Confederation Cup semi-final.

The DR Congo side won the tie 4-0 on aggregate and will face Raja Casablanca in the two-leg final.

The Moroccan team beat visiting Nigerian club Enyimba 2-1 on Wednesday to complete a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Raja Casablanca will host the first match of the final on 25 November with the return a week later in Kinshasa.

Emomo Eddy Ngoyi scored two first-half goals for AS Vita Club, one with his head and one with his left foot, to give the hosts a 2-0 half-time advantage.

Al Masry were unhappy with the officiating in the second half with coach and former international Hossam Hassan going onto the pitch to argue with referee Bernard Camille from Seychelles.

The Masry players walked off the pitch in the 75th minute when they believed Jean-Marc Makusu's goal was offside, but replays showed the strike was legitimate.

Play resumed after five minutes with Mukoko Batezadio completing the rout in stoppage time.

In Casablanca Zakaria Hadraf put Raja ahead on the stroke of half-time to give them a 2-0 aggregate lead.

Isiaka Oladuntoye's own goal with two minutes left to play sealed the win for the Moroccans before Eniymba scored a late consolation with a sensational strike by Abdulrahman Bashir.

The two finalists met in the group stage of the Confederation Cup with the Congolese side getting the upper hand in the two matches.

AS Vita Club earned a goalless draw in Morocco and then won 2-0 at home in Kinshasa.

Raja defender Abderahim Chakir felt his side deserved the victory.

"Now we will get prepared well for Vita Club since we we have already met in the group stage and we know their positive and negative points," he said.

The club's Spanish coach Juan Carlos Garrido admitted it had not been an easy semi-final.

"We are so happy to qualify for the final after a tough game," he said.

"We played against a very good Nigerian team. We worked hard to not let them impose their style of play."

"It is too early to speak about the next match against AS Vita Club. Let's just enjoy the moment of our qualification first."